Iran rebukes G7 statement over its nuclear programme escalation

Iran called upon the Group of Seven on Sunday to distance itself from "destructive policies of the past", the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, referring to a G7 statement condemning Iran's recent nuclear programme escalation.

