Iran rebukes G7 statement over its nuclear programme escalation
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-06-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 10:03 IST
Iran called upon the Group of Seven on Sunday to distance itself from "destructive policies of the past", the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, referring to a G7 statement condemning Iran's recent nuclear programme escalation.
