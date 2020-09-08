Newly-wed couple shot dead by woman's father, brother for marrying against their wishes

A woman and her husband were shot dead in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand allegedly by her father and her brother, who were against the marriage, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Kashipur area of the district on Monday night, they added.

The victims, Nazia and Rashid, had eloped in June and got married against the wishes of the woman's family, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kashipur, Rajesh Bhatt said. Nazia's father had created a ruckus at Rashid's house after the marriage and even threatened to shoot the newly-weds if he spotted them in the Alli Khan mohalla, where the two families live, Bhatt said.

However, he later invited the couple to spend a few days at his home and told them that he longer had anything against the alliance, the ASP said. Believing that her father had accepted the relationship, Nazia had come at her home with Rashid a few days back, he added. On Monday night, when they were returning from a market on a motorcycle, Nazia's father and her brother stopped them and shot them, the official said, adding that the accused are on the run.