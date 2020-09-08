Left Menu
Development News Edition

CINTAA condemns attack on film industry by 'ill-informed debates, personal opinions' in media

The media cannot function as a "self-appointed judge, jury and executioner", CINTAA said in a statement, adding that "catastrophic repercussions are ignored" in an attempt to boost viewership ratings. "The news media, an integral part of the media & entertainment industry has been outrageously vehement these last few weeks, in attacking men and women from the actors fraternity as if they are participants and instigators in an alleged conspiracy that has occupied headlines recently in the public domain," the statement read.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:23 IST
CINTAA condemns attack on film industry by 'ill-informed debates, personal opinions' in media

In the wake of the ongoing coverage by the Indian media in the investigation of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) on Tuesday condemned the vilification of actors and film industry on national television. Actor Rhea Chakraborty is being investigated in connection with the death of Rajput, who was found dead in his flat in suburban Mumbai on June 14. Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with drugs-related allegations in Rajput's death case. The media cannot function as a "self-appointed judge, jury and executioner", CINTAA said in a statement, adding that "catastrophic repercussions are ignored" in an attempt to boost viewership ratings.

"The news media, an integral part of the media & entertainment industry has been outrageously vehement these last few weeks, in attacking men and women from the actors fraternity as if they are participants and instigators in an alleged conspiracy that has occupied headlines recently in the public domain," the statement read. The association said it is befitting to break its silence in retaliation to those who are out to defame and slander its members.

"In an attempt to boost viewership ratings, the catastrophic repercussions are ignored. That itself is reason enough for all to seriously introspect and put an end to the ill-informed debates and personal opinions being voiced by all and sundry." CINTAA's statement comes days after the Producers Guild of India called out the media for "peddling" what it termed "clickbait journalism" following the death of Rajput and trying to paint Bollywood as a "murky den of substance abuse and criminality". The Guild, headed by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and consisting of powerful producers like Aditya Chopra, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj, asked the media to stop fanning the flames and said "common human decency" is more important than advertising revenues and ratings.

CINTAA further said as a fraternity, they too want a fair investigation but till the truth is not unearthed, a person's reputation should not be maligned. "... Their livelihood should not be snatched away, their self-esteem should not be trampled upon and their integrity should not be questioned," the statement read. Referring to safety and security of women during shoots, the film body said they advocate and uphold the dignity of women and have put in place all the necessary checks and balances at the work spots. "Any instances of disrespect to our female colleagues is a matter of serious concern and we do adopt taking the severest of actions and punishments to the offenders. Pertinent to add that the Me Too movement that emerged for sexual abuse has been very appropriate." CINTAA said the film industry is a "safe haven" and though "some bad elements may exist" and by "recognising and weeding them out", they are constantly "looking to improve". "However, stretching beyond one's wildest imagination, the exuberance showcased by some anchors to capture eyeballs is outrageous and without any hard evidence. We deeply condemn such impetuous topics of debate that tarnishes the image of a whole community." PTI KKP RDS SHD SHD

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Investments in public health, an investment in safer future, urges Tedros

COVID-19 is teaching all of us many lessons, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said at a media briefing in Geneva, on Monday.One of them is that health is not a luxury item for those who can afford it its a necessity and a ...

Nitish can t win seats in double digit if he fights on his own: Tejashwi

Hitting back at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for launching a blistering attack on Lalu Prasad politically as well as personally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday said the JDU presidents impressive face cannot fetch him seats even in double ...

Telangana Government and UK India Business Council renew their MoU to strengthen the state's industrial development

Hyderabad Telangana India, September 8 ANINewsVoir The UK India Business Council UKIBC renewed its Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana. This collaborative partnership between the ...

In Brexit poker, Britain says it may break law in 'limited way'

Britain headed into a fresh round of Brexit trade talks on Tuesday acknowledging it could break international law but only in a limited way after reports it may undercut its divorce treaty with the European Union.As the pound fell on fears ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020