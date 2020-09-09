'Grey's Anatomy' commences filming for season 17

"Grey's Anatomy" has started production on its season 17, lead star Ellen Pompeo has announced. Pompeo took to Instagram to share the news, saying that she is dedicating the new season to all the frontline healthcare staff leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "First time back in my scrubs... since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid. I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing," the 50-year-old actor wrote. Pompeo also posted a selfie with co-star Richard Flood and both of them are seen wearing face masks.

"This season is for you with humility and a bit of humour to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud," she added. The chapter 16 of the medical drama, created by Shonda Rhimes, was cut short due to the pandemic and wrapped up with its episode 21, which aired on April 9.

The show's writer Krista Vernoff had recently said "Grey's Anatomy" will tackle the pandemic in the upcoming season. "We're going to address this pandemic for sure. There's no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes," she had said during an online panel discussion.