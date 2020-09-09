Left Menu
Development News Edition

TV actress commits suicide, family alleges harassment

The actor's parents are alleging that one person from Kakinada had been harassing her and that forced to take the extreme step, a police official told PTI. "On Tuesday night, Sravani went into a room after a discussion with her parents. Following this, they broke into the room and found her hanging," the official said. Sravani had acted in several television serials and was currently working in some of them.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:54 IST
TV actress commits suicide, family alleges harassment

Hyderabad, Sept 9 (PTI): A Telugu TV serial actress allegedly died by suicide at her house here, police said on Wednesday. Sravani (26), a native of Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Tuesday.

Her family shifted her to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. The actor's parents are alleging that one person from Kakinada had been harassing her and that forced to take the extreme step, a police official told PTI.

"On Tuesday night, Sravani went into a room after a discussion with her parents. When she did not come out, the family members knocked at the door and there was no response. Following this, they broke into the room and found her hanging," the official said.

Sravani had acted in several television serials and was currently working in some of them. Her parents lodged a complaint accusing the person from Kakinada, known to the actress, of being responsible for the death.

Based on the complaint, a case under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) has been registered against the person and further investigations have begun, the police added. PTI VVK NVG NVG

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lankan navy tows stricken tanker away from coast, Indian plane sprays trailing slick

The Sri Lankan navy towed a stricken supertanker away from the Indian Ocean islands east coast on Wednesday, while an Indian Coast Guard plane sprayed chemical dispersants on a long oil slick that trailed in its wake. A fire broke out in th...

Czechs order face masks indoors as daily cases top 1,000

The Czech government has decided that all people must wear face masks inside public buildings from Thursday after a record spike in new coronavirus cases that topped 1,000 for the first time.Health Minister Adam Vojtech announced the measur...

Slovenia confirms the highest daily number of coronavirus cases

Slovenia, which was the first European state to declare an end to the coronavirus pandemic in May, on Wednesday reported its the highest daily count of new infections since registering its first case in March. The government on Wednesday re...

Olympics-Over 160 rights groups call on IOC chief to revoke 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Over 160 human rights advocacy groups have delivered a joint letter to the chief of the International Olympic Committee IOC calling for it to reconsider its choice to award China the 2022 Winter Games in light of Beijings human rights recor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020