Left Menu
Development News Edition

Include Mathura in NCR to boost tourism: Hema Malini

Malini said she will urge Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to send the proposal to include Mathura in the NCR for speedy action. Once Mathura becomes a part of the NCR, the amenities here will be at par with Delhi and foreign tourists visiting Agra for Taj Mahal may stay here for at least one night, she said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:50 IST
Include Mathura in NCR to boost tourism: Hema Malini
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Pitching for the inclusion of Mathura in the national capital region (NCR), local MP Hema Malini on Wednesday said that it will boost tourism in the temple town. Talking to a group of reporters through a virtual meeting, the parliamentarian and actor said, "There is immense tourism potential present in Mathura. If tapped properly, it would open the gates for international tourists." It would not only become a tool for countering unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic but also aid in the facelift and overall development of Mathura, she said.

The MP said that she had more than six years ago urged the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to send a proposal to the NCR Planning Board to include the temple town in the NCR. Malini said she also gave a written request to the Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs to include Mathura in the NCR.

The NCR Planning Board has asked Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to send their proposals for including or excluding areas in the NCR. After the receipt of the proposals, the board would take action. Malini said she will urge Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to send the proposal to include Mathura in the NCR for speedy action.

Once Mathura becomes a part of the NCR, the amenities here will be at par with Delhi and foreign tourists visiting Agra for Taj Mahal may stay here for at least one night, she said. Holi of Mathura attracts international tourists, while the government and Jain museums here offer world class experience owing to their specialty in Buddha, Jain, Kushan period exhibits, the MP said.

The culture of Mathura including Raas Lila (Maharas) may be presented through a ballet or other programmes in front of Kusum Sarovar Goverdhan and KC Ghat Vrindavan, known for their architectural beauty, Malini stated. Highlighting the different experiences offered by the temple town, Malini said there is Govardhan Parikrama for those seeking spirituality while a chopper service gives a panoramic view of the Govardhan hillock spread across 22 kilometers and those seeking adventure can visit the Sun temple and indulge in trekking.

Once Mathura is included in the NCR, the town can be included in the itinerary of foreign tourists through travel agencies, she added..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Will take momentum from third T20I into ODI series against England, says Hazlewood

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood believes that winning the final T20I of the three-match series against England will give the side much-needed momentum heading into the ODI series. Australia defeated England by five wickets in the third T20I....

Ronaldo says empty stadiums are like a circus without clowns

Cristiano Ronaldo compared empty soccer stadium to a circus without clowns. The Portugal great scored his 100th and 101st goals for his country in a 2-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday in the Nations League.Its like going to a circus without clo...

Cambodia police chief sacked over sexual misconduct in landmark case

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, Sept 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A high-ranking Cambodian police official has been sacked over sexual misconduct at work in a landmark case in the Southeast Asian nation but will not be prosecution to protect...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1710 hours NATION DEL27 PM-SCHEME PM to launch flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers on Thursday New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020