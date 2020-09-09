Include Mathura in NCR to boost tourism: Hema Malini

Pitching for the inclusion of Mathura in the national capital region (NCR), local MP Hema Malini on Wednesday said that it will boost tourism in the temple town. Talking to a group of reporters through a virtual meeting, the parliamentarian and actor said, "There is immense tourism potential present in Mathura. If tapped properly, it would open the gates for international tourists." It would not only become a tool for countering unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic but also aid in the facelift and overall development of Mathura, she said.

The MP said that she had more than six years ago urged the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to send a proposal to the NCR Planning Board to include the temple town in the NCR. Malini said she also gave a written request to the Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs to include Mathura in the NCR.

The NCR Planning Board has asked Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to send their proposals for including or excluding areas in the NCR. After the receipt of the proposals, the board would take action. Malini said she will urge Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to send the proposal to include Mathura in the NCR for speedy action.

Once Mathura becomes a part of the NCR, the amenities here will be at par with Delhi and foreign tourists visiting Agra for Taj Mahal may stay here for at least one night, she said. Holi of Mathura attracts international tourists, while the government and Jain museums here offer world class experience owing to their specialty in Buddha, Jain, Kushan period exhibits, the MP said.

The culture of Mathura including Raas Lila (Maharas) may be presented through a ballet or other programmes in front of Kusum Sarovar Goverdhan and KC Ghat Vrindavan, known for their architectural beauty, Malini stated. Highlighting the different experiences offered by the temple town, Malini said there is Govardhan Parikrama for those seeking spirituality while a chopper service gives a panoramic view of the Govardhan hillock spread across 22 kilometers and those seeking adventure can visit the Sun temple and indulge in trekking.

Once Mathura is included in the NCR, the town can be included in the itinerary of foreign tourists through travel agencies, she added..