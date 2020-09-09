Left Menu
Development News Edition

It felt like 'Salaam Namaste' was ahead of its time: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand

As the cult-classic 'Salaam Namaste' clocked 15 years on Wednesday, its filmmaker Siddharth Anand opened how his unconventional romantic comedy is often hailed as a way ahead of its time.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:57 IST
It felt like 'Salaam Namaste' was ahead of its time: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand
Cult-classic 'Salaam Namaste' clocked 15 years on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

As the cult-classic 'Salaam Namaste' clocked 15 years on Wednesday, its filmmaker Siddharth Anand opened how his unconventional romantic comedy is often hailed as a way ahead of its time. One widely-loved movie, 'Salaam Namaste' starring Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta revolves around two young Indians, living in Australia, and their decision to move in together without marriage.

Talking about the theme of the film, the 37-year-old director said: "I think Salaam Namaste was dealing with an issue, which was taboo or not spoken about but very much prevalent whether in India or with Indians outside. It felt like it's ahead of its time, but the thing is that there was no deliberate attempt to do something that is scandalous or trying to do something different. I also felt it once the film was releasing and we promoted it about live-in relationships, that is when it actually hit me that we were dealing with something which is very new." The movie, which marks Anand's first directorial project was well-received by the moviegoers upon its release in 2005.

"I never attempted this to do something different or new. It was just something like, ya they are sharing the rent, and now they have started seeing each other, so they are going to move from 2 rooms to 1 room. That's living in. So, it was organic, nothing to be scandalous about, that I wanted to do something new and cool. It was very organic and that is where I think we scored. We didn't try too hard and it wasn't in your face. That is why it started a very important conversation in our society about Indians living in without getting married," Anand added. With the movie marking a milestone today, the director also marks 19 years of a very successful creative collaboration with Yash Raj Films.

"People say it's like a family, home banner, everyone says that, but it is so true. I think it stems from the top, Yashji and Adi and Uday, how they make you feel, they make you feel one. They make you feel equal. That's what I felt when I came in 2001. I was actually taken aback with the kind of equality as an assistant," he said. From 'Hum Tum' to 'WAR', Anand's films with YRF have been immensely successful. His uber-cool and youthful films with YRF have shaped pop culture. His films have pushed the benchmark in every genre that he has dabbled in.

However, the director says that "there has been no deliberate effort in shaping pop culture." Adding to it, he said: "I think just the fact that I started out very young in making films, so somewhere, being of that age group, I somewhere resonated with the audience from what I was making. So, in my career, which pans now 15 years, I have made 6 films and I think yes, I have tried to do something different with each film but again it's not deliberate. I get bored very easily. I get bored with my own ideas very easily. So, it's always trying to do something different and give the audience experience with your film whether it's through a story or locations or through its casting or its music. Also, entertain them in different ways so that they look forward to a film from you." (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Will take momentum from third T20I into ODI series against England, says Hazlewood

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood believes that winning the final T20I of the three-match series against England will give the side much-needed momentum heading into the ODI series. Australia defeated England by five wickets in the third T20I....

Ronaldo says empty stadiums are like a circus without clowns

Cristiano Ronaldo compared empty soccer stadium to a circus without clowns. The Portugal great scored his 100th and 101st goals for his country in a 2-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday in the Nations League.Its like going to a circus without clo...

Cambodia police chief sacked over sexual misconduct in landmark case

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, Sept 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A high-ranking Cambodian police official has been sacked over sexual misconduct at work in a landmark case in the Southeast Asian nation but will not be prosecution to protect...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1710 hours NATION DEL27 PM-SCHEME PM to launch flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers on Thursday New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020