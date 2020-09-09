It felt like 'Salaam Namaste' was ahead of its time: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand

As the cult-classic 'Salaam Namaste' clocked 15 years on Wednesday, its filmmaker Siddharth Anand opened how his unconventional romantic comedy is often hailed as a way ahead of its time. One widely-loved movie, 'Salaam Namaste' starring Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta revolves around two young Indians, living in Australia, and their decision to move in together without marriage.

Talking about the theme of the film, the 37-year-old director said: "I think Salaam Namaste was dealing with an issue, which was taboo or not spoken about but very much prevalent whether in India or with Indians outside. It felt like it's ahead of its time, but the thing is that there was no deliberate attempt to do something that is scandalous or trying to do something different. I also felt it once the film was releasing and we promoted it about live-in relationships, that is when it actually hit me that we were dealing with something which is very new." The movie, which marks Anand's first directorial project was well-received by the moviegoers upon its release in 2005.

"I never attempted this to do something different or new. It was just something like, ya they are sharing the rent, and now they have started seeing each other, so they are going to move from 2 rooms to 1 room. That's living in. So, it was organic, nothing to be scandalous about, that I wanted to do something new and cool. It was very organic and that is where I think we scored. We didn't try too hard and it wasn't in your face. That is why it started a very important conversation in our society about Indians living in without getting married," Anand added. With the movie marking a milestone today, the director also marks 19 years of a very successful creative collaboration with Yash Raj Films.

"People say it's like a family, home banner, everyone says that, but it is so true. I think it stems from the top, Yashji and Adi and Uday, how they make you feel, they make you feel one. They make you feel equal. That's what I felt when I came in 2001. I was actually taken aback with the kind of equality as an assistant," he said. From 'Hum Tum' to 'WAR', Anand's films with YRF have been immensely successful. His uber-cool and youthful films with YRF have shaped pop culture. His films have pushed the benchmark in every genre that he has dabbled in.

However, the director says that "there has been no deliberate effort in shaping pop culture." Adding to it, he said: "I think just the fact that I started out very young in making films, so somewhere, being of that age group, I somewhere resonated with the audience from what I was making. So, in my career, which pans now 15 years, I have made 6 films and I think yes, I have tried to do something different with each film but again it's not deliberate. I get bored very easily. I get bored with my own ideas very easily. So, it's always trying to do something different and give the audience experience with your film whether it's through a story or locations or through its casting or its music. Also, entertain them in different ways so that they look forward to a film from you." (ANI)