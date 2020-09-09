Kangana Ranaut lands in Mumbai amid protest at airport

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut landed here from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police. On her arrival, she was taken to her residence in suburban Khar amid tight security, a police official said.

Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm. Sena workers with black flags were seen outside the airport, shouting slogans against her.

Workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena, who also gathered there, raised slogans in her support. RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale had declared that his party workers will protect Kangana while she is in Mumbai. All these workers gathered at the Terminal-2 of the airport.

"The actress was escorted out of the airport by the personnel of the central security forces and the Mumbai police. She was provided security right from the tarmac," the official said. The 33-year-old actress has been provided Y-plus category security cover by the Centre.

"She was escorted out of the airport from the domestic terminal gate. She was then taken to her residence in suburban Khar amid tight security," he said. There is huge police deployment at her Khar residence, near which some Sena workers have gathered.

Kangana has courted a controversy with her recent comments about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. In response to a remark by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut where he asked her not to come back to the city after she claimed she felt unsafe in the city, Kangana had compared Mumbai with PoK. The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started demolishing "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition process and sought to know how the civic body entered the property when the owner was not present.