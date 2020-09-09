Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana Ranaut lands in Mumbai amid protest at airport

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut landed here from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police. On her arrival, she was taken to her residence in suburban Khar amid tight security, a police official said. Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:41 IST
Kangana Ranaut lands in Mumbai amid protest at airport

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut landed here from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police. On her arrival, she was taken to her residence in suburban Khar amid tight security, a police official said.

Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm. Sena workers with black flags were seen outside the airport, shouting slogans against her.

Workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena, who also gathered there, raised slogans in her support. RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale had declared that his party workers will protect Kangana while she is in Mumbai. All these workers gathered at the Terminal-2 of the airport.

"The actress was escorted out of the airport by the personnel of the central security forces and the Mumbai police. She was provided security right from the tarmac," the official said. The 33-year-old actress has been provided Y-plus category security cover by the Centre.

"She was escorted out of the airport from the domestic terminal gate. She was then taken to her residence in suburban Khar amid tight security," he said. There is huge police deployment at her Khar residence, near which some Sena workers have gathered.

Kangana has courted a controversy with her recent comments about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. In response to a remark by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut where he asked her not to come back to the city after she claimed she felt unsafe in the city, Kangana had compared Mumbai with PoK. The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started demolishing "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition process and sought to know how the civic body entered the property when the owner was not present.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Will take momentum from third T20I into ODI series against England, says Hazlewood

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood believes that winning the final T20I of the three-match series against England will give the side much-needed momentum heading into the ODI series. Australia defeated England by five wickets in the third T20I....

Ronaldo says empty stadiums are like a circus without clowns

Cristiano Ronaldo compared empty soccer stadium to a circus without clowns. The Portugal great scored his 100th and 101st goals for his country in a 2-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday in the Nations League.Its like going to a circus without clo...

Cambodia police chief sacked over sexual misconduct in landmark case

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, Sept 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A high-ranking Cambodian police official has been sacked over sexual misconduct at work in a landmark case in the Southeast Asian nation but will not be prosecution to protect...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1710 hours NATION DEL27 PM-SCHEME PM to launch flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers on Thursday New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020