Iskcon's Chandradaya temple reopens

The gates of Iskcon's Chandradaya temple at Mayapur, global headquarters of The International Society for Krishna Consciousness, opened from Wednesday, 30 days after closure, with all COVID-19 restrictions in place. Iskcon Mayapur spokesman Subrata Das said visitors entered into the Chandradaya temple, to have a glimpse of the deities from 9 am after thermal screening and following all social distancing norms.

"The timings of 'darshan' will be between 9 am to 7 pm daily. All visitors entered from Gammon gate where each vehicle is being sanitised, followed by the screening of the visitor. "No visitor is allowed without masks. To keep social distancing among visitors the entry and exit gates are earmarked separately and visitors have been asked to maintain six feet distance among themselves inside the temple complex," Das said.

After opening on July 5 following the over three month long closure due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the Iskcon temple authorities again shut down the entry from August 8, in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in West Bengals Nadia district and decided to review the situation after some time. Earlier the famous Tarakeswar Shiva Temple in Hooghly district reopened for devotees on September 4 after being closed from July due to spike in COVID-19 cases.

"We had reopened for devotees from Friday from 6 am to 12 noon following all COVID-19 protocols," a spokesman of the centuries old temple said..