Left Menu
Development News Edition

'BMC lying about illegal construction at Kangana's bungalow'

Amid a raging row over Ranaut's remarks about Mumbai police, the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC on Wednesday started demolishing "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow. However, the Bombay High Court later stayed the demolition process and sought to know how the civic body entered the property when the owner was not present.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:32 IST
'BMC lying about illegal construction at Kangana's bungalow'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's lawyer on Wednesday alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which demolished part of her Bandra bungalow earlier in the day, was lying about illegal construction there. Amid a raging row over Ranaut's remarks about Mumbai police, the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC on Wednesday started demolishing "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow.

However, the Bombay High Court later stayed the demolition process and sought to know how the civic body entered the property when the owner was not present. Talking to reporters outside the actor's office after the stay order, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said, "The BMC is lying. It's lying on record (about illegal construction at the bungalow). They said they have given stop-work notice. But such notice is given when the construction process is underway." "There is no construction going on at the place. It was over about one-and-a-half years ago," he added.

Siddiqui said that even as the BMC officials were told that they have moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition, the civic authorities did not stop the process. "They rejected our reply at 10.19 am. Immediately, we moved the court (HC) and served the copies (of the plea) to BMC office as well the official present on the spot," the lawyer said.

"I also told them that the matter is in the court. Despite that they didn't stop the demolition. The work stopped only after the HC gave a stay on it," he added.

Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC. The 33-year-old actor has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

The BMC on Tuesday pasted a stop-work notice at the actor's bungalow. The civic body said that during regular inspection it found several illegal constructions and modifications, which it claimed were carried out without necessary approvals from it..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ranaut takes on Shiv Sena, tells Thackeray his ‘ego will be destroyed’

Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home Ram mandir, referred to Bullywood and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a series ...

See no reason to deny leave to prof for fellowship in France: HC to JNU

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it saw no reason for Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU denying leave to one of its professors to pursue a nine-month fellowship offered by a French research institute. Prima facies I see no reason why he sh...

Banks catalysts of economic revival: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks are going to be the catalysts for economic revival. At this stage, the catalysts for economic revival, the catalysts who have the pulse of every one of their customers, are banks, ...

Maha: Two die in lightning strike in Palghar district

Two persons were killed onWednesday in a lightning strike in Palghar district ofMaharashtra, an official saidThe incident occurred near Kurze dam in Talasaritaluka, said district disaster cell chief Vivekanand KadamThe deceased Sachin Kurve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020