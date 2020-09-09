Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranaut takes on Shiv Sena, tells Thackeray his ‘ego will be destroyed’

The actor said she is working on a project on Ayodhya but now understands the pain of Kashmir Pandits and will also make a movie on their plight. Ranaut, known for her provocative statements, again compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the Shiv Sena-led BMC demolished "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:20 IST
Ranaut takes on Shiv Sena, tells Thackeray his ‘ego will be destroyed’
Actor Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home "Ram mandir", referred to 'Bullywood' and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a series of tweets and a video. The "Queen" actor, who has been given Y-plus category security from the Centre, was met with black flags and slogans from protesting Shiv Sena workers. But there was support too from workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena, who also gathered at the airport.

Addressing Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Ranaut posted a video message saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished. The actor said she is working on a project on Ayodhya but now understands the pain of Kashmir Pandits and will also make a movie on their plight.

Ranaut, known for her provocative statements, again compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the Shiv Sena-led BMC demolished "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow. "Uddhav Thackeray, 'tujhe kya lagta hai' (what do you think)?. You think you have taken a huge revenge by destroying my house in collusion with the movie mafia. Today my house is destroyed, tomorrow it will be your ego. The wheels of time keep changing," she said in a video message in Hindi, referring to the chief minister in the informal 'tu' rather than the more respectful 'aap'.

"… Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty and terrorism, it is good that it happened to me because there is some meaning to it," she said in the video. In a post after the video, Ranaut wrote, "Come Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar Gang. You broke my work place, come now break my house, then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless." Ranaut in further tweets called the BMC's action "a case of bullying" after she claimed she exposed drug racket. In a series of posts earlier in the day, Ranaut said there has been no "illegal construction" in her house. "... also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like #DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut," the actor tweeted.

In another post, she wrote, "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy". This is the second time she has referred to Mumbai as PoK, a statement that sparked the spat with the Shiv Sena. On Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told India Today, "I have never threatened Kangana Ranaut, I only expressed my anger at Mumbai being likened to POK, am not responsible for what action BMC takes.. matter is over for me, Kangana is welcome to live in Mumbai." Ranaut also shared few photographs of BMC officials at her house, with the captions "Pakistan...#deathofdemocracy" and "Babur and his army #deathofdemocracy".

The actor posted past photos from the building, calling it her own "Ram Mandir". "Today Babur has come there and history will repeat itself. Ram temple will be broken again but remember Babar, this temple will be built again. Jai Shri Ram," she tweeted.

Calling herself the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ranaut claimed that she was fighting for her "honour and dignity". "I have lived the courage, valour and sacrifice of Rani Laxmibai through my film. The sad thing is that I am being prevented from coming to my own Maharashtra. But I will follow the path of Rani Laxmibai. I will not get scared or bow down to anyone. I will continue to raise my voice against wrong, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji," she said in another post.

Earlier in the day, a BMC team reached the bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra with bulldozer and excavators and demolished alterations made sans the civic body's approval. The Bombay High Court, however, stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC and sought to know why the city civic body entered the property when the owner was not present.

Ranaut's "Manikarnika" co-star Ankita Lokhande called the actor "Braveheart" . "Exorbitant love & more power to you," she wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of Ranaut from the movie.

Actor Renuka Shahane, who had criticised Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to PoK, on Wednesday criticised the BMC for the demolition in the actor's building. "Though I did not like @KanganaTeam's comment comparing Mumbai to POK, I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc. You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?," she wrote. The trouble between the ruling Shiv Sena and Kangana started after the actor said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia" after tne death of Sushant Singh Rajput and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Reacting strongly to her comment, Raut purportedly said, "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police." Hitting back, Ranaut had tweeted last week, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?"

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus 'terror' as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the authorities in Belarus of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes. Maxim Znak was the latest figure to...

Stalls will be provided at 'discounted rate' to artists at Delhi Haat, tourism dept campuses: Govt

The Delhi government has decided to provide stalls at a discounted rate to artists and artisans across all the campuses of the tourism department including Delhi Haat. The decision was taken after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ...

Injured crocodile rescued from residential area in Vadodara

An injured crocodile that had wandered from its natural habitat and was roaming in a residential area at Tarsali in Gujarats Vadodara district was rescued by the Wildlife Rescue Trust and the forest department late on Tuesday night. Accordi...

Disney 'very pleased' with debut of new 'Mulan' movie -CFO

Walt Disney Co is very pleased with initial results of its unusual release strategy for live-action epic Mulan, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said at an investor conference on Wednesday.Mulan was made available for purchase in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020