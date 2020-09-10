Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man dies in Bogota following altercation with two police officers

Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez said it was an example of "unacceptable police brutality," on her Twitter account. The incident took place early Wednesday morning when, according to police, Javier Humberto Ordonez, 46, was found drinking alcohol in the street with others, in violation of social distancing rules designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:15 IST
Man dies in Bogota following altercation with two police officers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man died in Bogota, the Colombian capital, on Wednesday after being detained by two police officers who repeatedly shocked him with a stun gun despite the victim's pleas for them to stop, authorities said. Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez said it was an example of "unacceptable police brutality," on her Twitter account.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning when, according to police, Javier Humberto Ordonez, 46, was found drinking alcohol in the street with others, in violation of social distancing rules designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In a video shared on social media, the father of two is pinned to the ground by the officers and subjected to successive electric shocks as he begs them, "Please, no more."

Ordonez was subsequently taken to a police station where his friends and family say he was subjected to more abuse. He died later in hospital. "We'll offer Javier's family legal assistance so there is a conviction not only of those directly responsible, but also to see structural reform that prevents and punishes police brutality," Lopez said on Twitter. "This isn't about bad apples. Life is sacred!"

The two officers have been relieved of their duties while an internal disciplinary investigation is under way and a separate criminal investigation is conducted by the attorney general's office, Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said in a video posted on Twitter, after condemning the attack. Protests against Ordonez's death were planned for later Wednesday outside the police command unit where he was held before being taken to a hospital.

Death at the hands of police in Colombia is infrequent but not unheard of. Last November, teenager Dilan Cruz died in Bogota during mass protests after being hit in the head by a projectile fired by a police officer. Members of the city's trans community regularly accuse the police of violence toward them.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus 'terror' as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the authorities in Belarus of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes. Maxim Znak was the latest figure to...

Stalls will be provided at 'discounted rate' to artists at Delhi Haat, tourism dept campuses: Govt

The Delhi government has decided to provide stalls at a discounted rate to artists and artisans across all the campuses of the tourism department including Delhi Haat. The decision was taken after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ...

Injured crocodile rescued from residential area in Vadodara

An injured crocodile that had wandered from its natural habitat and was roaming in a residential area at Tarsali in Gujarats Vadodara district was rescued by the Wildlife Rescue Trust and the forest department late on Tuesday night. Accordi...

Disney 'very pleased' with debut of new 'Mulan' movie -CFO

Walt Disney Co is very pleased with initial results of its unusual release strategy for live-action epic Mulan, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said at an investor conference on Wednesday.Mulan was made available for purchase in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020