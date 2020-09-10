Disney 'very pleased' with debut of new 'Mulan' movie -CFO

Disney 'very pleased' with debut of new 'Mulan' movie -CFOReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-09-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:49 IST
Walt Disney Co is "very pleased" with initial results of its unusual release strategy for live-action epic "Mulan," Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said at an investor conference on Wednesday.
"Mulan" was made available for purchase in the United States on the Disney+ streaming platform and in movie theaters in a handful of other countries. It will debut in cinemas in China, the world's second largest movie market, on Friday.
