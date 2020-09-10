Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria become parents to fifth child
Hollywood star Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have welcomed their fifth child together. Hilaria shared the news in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. "We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name," she said alongside a photo of parents and the newborn.
Alec, 62, later shared the same photo, adding the Spanish caption, "Numero Cinco esta aqui... (Para mi, número seis)," which translates to "Number five is here... (for me, number six)." Alec and Hilaria, 36, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to seven-year-old Carmen Gabriela, five-year-old Rafael Thomas, four-year-old Leonardo Angel Charles, and two-year-old Romeo Alejandro David. Alec also shares 24-year-old daughter Ireland with actor Kim Basinger. The two were married for nine years from 1993 to 2002.
