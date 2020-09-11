Left Menu
Starz orders 'Blindspotting' spin-off series from Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal

In a statement, Starz said the spin-off series will focus on the character of Ashley, played by Jasmine Cephas Jones. "Ashley was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister," the official plotline read.

11-09-2020
Starz network has announced a spin-off series based on the 2018 film "Blindspotting". The comedy-drama movie, featuring actors Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, was about a parolee with three days left on his sentence, only to have him witness a police shooting that threatens to ruin a lifelong friendship. In a statement, Starz said the spin-off series will focus on the character of Ashley, played by Jasmine Cephas Jones.

"Ashley was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister," the official plotline read. The half-hour series will be written and executive produced by Casal and Diggs, who had written and produced the original film.

Casal will serve as the series' showrunner and will have a recurring role. "Let us put you up on game, bruh. No description will encompass the complexity of a 'Blindspotting' series, ya dig? So just get juiced, cuz’ it stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, it’s set in Oakland and we’re making it, so it's lightweight finna to be hella good and the soundtrack will indeed slap. OH BOY!" Casal and Diggs said in the statement.

Apart from the duo, the show will also be executive produced by Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects. Lionsgate Television will produce the show for Starz.

"Rafael, Daveed and Jasmine created a beautiful film that we believe will translate perfectly into a compelling series for Starz. "This provocative and powerful narrative couldn’t be more timely, and in picking up the story from Ashley’s perspective, we will be able to shine a light on so many of the important social issues that the characters and the audience continue to grapple with," Christina Davis, President of Original Programming at Starz, said..

