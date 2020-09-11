Left Menu
Development News Edition

John Cena, Nicole Byer to host TBS’ ‘Wipeout’ revival

WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and actor-comedian Nicole Byer have been roped in by cable network TBS to co-host its upcoming revival of popular competition series “Wipeout”. The power of ‘Wipeout’ is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast-paced, physical fun!” Cena said in a statement. “Now more than ever we need a ton of fun and laughs.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:15 IST
John Cena, Nicole Byer to host TBS’ ‘Wipeout’ revival

WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and actor-comedian Nicole Byer have been roped in by cable network TBS to co-host its upcoming revival of popular competition series “Wipeout”. Cena and Byer will be joined by Camille Kostek as the ‘Host in the Field’, covering the contestants’ progress in each round, reported Deadline. The revival will have three new rounds as contestants try to win the muddy, slippery obstacle course. “I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants. The power of ‘Wipeout’ is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast-paced, physical fun!” Cena said in a statement.

“Now more than ever we need a ton of fun and laughs. And there’s nothing funnier than people falling over giant red balls. ‘Wipeout’ is truly insane, and I’m tickled to be a part of this beloved show’s comeback,” Byer added. John Anderson and John Henson hosted the series during its original run on ABC from 2008 to 2014.

Creator of the original series Matt Kunitz will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Premiere date of the revival is yet to be announced..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro official renders surface online; boasts 108MP triple camera

The official renders of Xiaomis upcoming flagship, the Mi 10T Pro have leaked online. The Chinese phone maker is expected to launch the Mi 10T Series likely comprising the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite, later this month.A leaker who go...

Senior Police officer, 2 others killed in road accident

A senior officer of West Bengal Police and two others were killed when their car hit a stranded truck in Hooghly district on Friday. Police said Commanding Officer of 12th Battalion of State Armed Police, Debasree Chatterjee died after her ...

ECB policymakers highlight risk from strong euro, nuancing Lagarde message

European Central Bank policymakers warned on Friday against complacency over low inflation and highlighted risks from a strong euro, nuancing the banks benign message from a day earlier, which some argued denied difficult realities.Speaking...

COVID-19 recoveries in India surge to 35,42,663

Sixty per cent of the daily new COVID-19 recoveries in India are coming from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which also account for 57 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020