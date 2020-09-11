John Cena, Nicole Byer to host TBS’ ‘Wipeout’ revival

WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and actor-comedian Nicole Byer have been roped in by cable network TBS to co-host its upcoming revival of popular competition series “Wipeout”. Cena and Byer will be joined by Camille Kostek as the ‘Host in the Field’, covering the contestants’ progress in each round, reported Deadline. The revival will have three new rounds as contestants try to win the muddy, slippery obstacle course. “I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants. The power of ‘Wipeout’ is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast-paced, physical fun!” Cena said in a statement.

“Now more than ever we need a ton of fun and laughs. And there’s nothing funnier than people falling over giant red balls. ‘Wipeout’ is truly insane, and I’m tickled to be a part of this beloved show’s comeback,” Byer added. John Anderson and John Henson hosted the series during its original run on ABC from 2008 to 2014.

Creator of the original series Matt Kunitz will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Premiere date of the revival is yet to be announced..