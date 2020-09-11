Left Menu
'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg passes away

Veteran actor Diana Rigg, who has starred in 'The Avengers', 'Game of Thrones' and more, died on Thursday at her home in England. She was 82, reported Variety.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:38 IST
'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg passes away
Actor Diana Rigg when appeared as a guest in 'The Jonathan Ross Show' (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Diana Rigg, who has starred in 'The Avengers', 'Game of Thrones' and more, died on Thursday at her home in England. She was 82, reported Variety. The Tony and Emmy's winner was a prominent figure in Britain's entertainment industry, having marked her mettle in theatre, television, and in big screens.

"She was a beautiful kind and generous human being that enhanced the lives of all that knew her as well as a great actress. She leaves a great void in my heart," Variety quoted Lionel Larner, Rigg's longtime friend, and talent agent as saying. The late actor was widely noted for her role as Emma Peel on 'The Avengers' in the 1960s.

Almost a decade later, the memories of the talented actor were once again refreshed after her portrayal of Olenna Tyrell in the hit television show 'Game of Thrones'. She was also Emmy nominated for a guest female actor in a drama for her work on the show in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

In the movies, she played a significant role in the James Bond film franchise by portraying Tracy Di Vicenzo. Her other film credits include 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' (1968), 'The Assassination Bureau'(1969), 'Julius Caesar' (1970), 'A Little Night Music' (1977), and many more. (ANI)

