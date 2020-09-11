Left Menu
Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with throwback video from 'Kedarnath'

The actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide by his family, was arrested earlier this week by the NCB in a drugs case linked to his death. Kapoor said he wished that Rajput could see the unending love of his fans, who "are fighting to bring justice" to him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Director Abhishek Kapoor on Friday opened up about working with Sushant Singh Rajput on their 2018 feature "Kedarnath" , saying the late actor wasn't aware how much he was loved by his fans. The 2018 romance drama, which had marked the debut of actor Sara Ali Khan, was set against backdrop of 2013 Uttarakhand floods that wrecked the temple town of Kedarnath.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor shared a behind-the-scene video from the film's making with the song "Jaan Nisar" playing in the background. The close to 3-minute-long clip captures several moods of Rajput, who died in June at the age of 34. "Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020). Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in #Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother," Kapoor wrote.

"Kedarnath" had also marked Kapoor's reunion with Rajput after the actor's Bollywood debut "Kai Po Che" in 2013. Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. His death has sparked a lot of controversy in the media and the case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide by his family, was arrested earlier this week by the NCB in a drugs case linked to his death.

Kapoor said he wished that Rajput could see the unending love of his fans, who "are fighting to bring justice" to him. "How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds.. "How i wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and i can almost hear u say "jaane do sir, kaam bolega" #missubhai #jaibholenath #sushantsinghrajput #ssr #kaipoche #kedarnath" (sic)," Kapoor added.

The emotional track "Jaan Nisaar" was sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur with lyrics from Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by Amit Trivedi.

