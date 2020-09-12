Left Menu
Priyanka Chopra flaunts her new haircut, shares adorable selfie

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday shared a picture of her new haircut, on Instagram, with bangs and a fringe, a hairstyle that seems to be shorter than before.

ANI | California | Updated: 12-09-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 08:55 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday shared a picture of her new haircut, on Instagram, with bangs and a fringe, a hairstyle that seems to be shorter than before. The 'Baywatch' actor posted an adorable smiling selfie to Instagram and flaunted her new trimmed bangs. In the picture, Priyanka is seen smiling as she proudly flaunted her gorgeous new look. Her new hairstyle, bangs or a fringe, seems to be shorter than before and had a hint of waves in them. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor is seen sporting a perfect lipstick and minimal makeup.

Chopra shared the selfie on social media with a caption, "New hair, don't care." Celebrity followers including Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling liked the post that garnered more than three lakh likes within an hour of being posted.

Hollywood star Marlee Beth Matlin commented, "Crazily gorgeous." The 'Fashion' actor has been quite active on social media with one of her recent famous posts being an adorable selfie with the furry member of her family.

The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor has three dogs -- Gino, Diana and the latest addition to the family 'Panda'. (ANI)

