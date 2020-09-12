No Headline

Netflix is expanding the cast of its upcoming revenge drama "The Harder They Fall" with Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield and Oscar winner Regina King as the new additions. The all-Black western, which will mark singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel's directorial debut, will feature actors Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba in the lead, reported Deadline.

Actors Delroy Lindo, Edi Gathegi and RJ Cyler will also star in the movie. Samuel has penned the script in collaboration with Boaz Yakin.

The western is about Nat Love (Majors), who, upon discovering that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades previously is being released from prison, reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge. Jay-Z, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and Samuel are producing the project..