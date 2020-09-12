Left Menu
Tiger Shroff drops teaser of his upcoming song 'Unbelievable'

After dropping motion poster of his upcoming single 'Unbelievable', actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday dropped an intriguing teaser of the song.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:09 IST
A still from the teaser (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After dropping motion poster of his upcoming single 'Unbelievable', actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday dropped an intriguing teaser of the song. The 'War' actor shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "Hey guys here's the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it, and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. "(along with red heart emojis).

In the monochromatic teaser, the 'Heropanti', actor looks dashing as he sports a white shirt and black pants with a tie, he accessorised his look with aviators. Tiger is seen performing a small moonwalk while he hums the 'Unbelievable' rhythm. The actor who has charmed his fans with his dancing and action skills is ready to entertain them with his singing debut. With the post grabbed more than 1 lakh viewers on the photo-sharing platform in the first 38 minutes of being posted.

Sophie Choudry commented, "Wohoooo," with a fire emoji as she liked the teaser of Tiger's upcoming song. Earlier this week, Tiger Shroff shared a dreamy motion poster of his upcoming song and announced his debut as a singer.

Produced by Big Bang Music, the single 'Unbelievable' has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh. Punit Malhotra has directed the track. The song will be out on September 22. (ANI)

