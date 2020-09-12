Left Menu
British design revolutionary Terence Conran dies aged 88 Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. He went on to become chairman of Storehouse Plc which included other well-known retailers Mothercare and British Home Stores.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:34 IST
Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. Conran launched Habitat, a home-furnishing store known for its contemporary pine furniture, brightly coloured fabrics and tasteful kitchenware which proved highly popular. He went on to become chairman of Storehouse Plc which included other well-known retailers Mothercare and British Home Stores. Spanish princess quarantined after classmate diagnosed with COVID-19

Princess Leonor, the heir to the Spanish throne, has gone into quarantine after a classmate at her school tested positive for COVID-19, the royal household said on Saturday. The 14-year-old daughter of King Felipe will be tested for coronavirus like other pupils in her class at the Santa María de los Rosales school in Madrid. British actress Diana Rigg, who portrayed spy Emma Peel and murderer Medea, dies aged 82

British actress Diana Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show "The Avengers" and enjoyed a distinguished and varied career on stage and screen from James Bond to "Game of Thrones" , died on Thursday aged 82. Rigg won numerous Emmy, Tony and Bafta awards during her long and prestigious career, equally at home in classical theatre roles as those in popular TV shows. Judge delays trial of Jeffrey Epstein's ex-jail guards charged with falsifying records

A federal judge on Thursday delayed the scheduled trial of two Manhattan jail guards charged with covering up their failure to monitor Jeffrey Epstein on the night he killed himself. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas now face a June 14, 2021 trial date, five months later than previously planned, after pleading not guilty last November to falsely certifying they conducted inmate counts during Epstein's final hours. Rapper T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering

Grammy award-winning rapper Clifford Harris, known as T.I., agreed to pay a U.S. regulator $75,000 to settle charges that he broke securities laws by selling fraudulent crypto-currency investments, the agency said on Friday. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it had charged the Atlanta rapper and actor along with four associates, including film producer Ryan Felton who it says controlled the companies FLiK and CoinSpark that conducted the initial coin offerings.

