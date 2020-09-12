TV, film actor Himani Shivpuri tests positive for coronavirus

Left Menu
Senior television and film actor Himani Shivpuri on Saturday revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Updated: 12-09-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:49 IST
Actor HImani Shivpuri (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Senior television and film actor Himani Shivpuri on Saturday revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The 59-year-old actor took to Instagram to share her health update with her fans and colleagues.

She posted a picture of herself and wrote, "Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid." The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor also asked those who had come in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested," he wrote. The actor is currently seen in the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.' (ANI)

