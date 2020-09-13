TikTok star Addison Rae joins gender-swap reboot of ‘She’s All That’

"He's All That", the gender-swaped reboot of the 1999 teen comedy movie "She's All That", has roped in TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling to play the lead role. Mark Waters, known for his work on popular movies "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday," is set to direct the film, reported Variety.

The original revolved around a popular high school boy Zackary Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr) who, after getting dumped by his girlfriend, tries to give a makeover to one of the school's nerdy outcasts and make her the next prom queen. "He's All That" will follow an influencer who attempts to turn a nerdy boy into prom king.

The film will reimagine the plot from a teenage girl's perspective, with Addison playing a character inspired by Zackary Siler. R Lee Fleming, who penned the original, will write the remake.

Filmmaker Robert Iscove directed "She's All That". The movie also featured actors Rachael Leigh Cook, Paul Walker, Kieran Culkin, Anna Paquin, Usher and Gabrielle Union..