Cycling-Milan outsprints Groves to win Giro stage four, Pogacar retains lead

Italy's Jonathan Milan went one better than the previous day to win the sprint and take the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday after an early breakaway was reeled in, with Tadej Pogacar maintaining the overall lead.

Italy's Jonathan Milan went one better than the previous day to win the sprint and take the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday after an early breakaway was reeled in, with Tadej Pogacar maintaining the overall lead. Milan of Lidl-Trek went to the front close to the line and, despite the best efforts of Australia's Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck), the Italian held on to make up for missing out on winning stage three when he was outsprinted by Tim Merlier.

Germany's Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious came in third on the 190km ride from Acqui Terme to Andora, which had seen a breakaway almost from the start, before the peloton brought them back to set up the expected sprint finish. Race favourite Pogacar remains 46 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers, with Colombia's Daniel Martinez (BORA-Hansgrohe) a further second back in third.

