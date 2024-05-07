PM Modi Faces Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan's Query on Special Status Guarantee

The ruling YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the NDA can guarantee special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister was speaking at a public meeting at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam as part of an intense election campaign across the state.

''PM Modi blamed Chandrababu Naidu in the previous elections for turning Polavaram into an ATM (corruption). Interestingly, the very Prime Minister who called Chandrababu Naidu highly corrupt is now praising him because of their alliance with the TDP,'' said Reddy.

He said it is for the people to reflect on the depth of political manoeuvring and the extent to which allegiances shift according to circumstances, hinting at the turnarounds of the NDA partners over the years.

The ruling party chief cautioned the people of the port city, saying that if they vote for NDA then the alliance would privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and urged them to vote for YSRCP if that should not happen. Earlier at Rajanagaram in East Godavari district, he alleged that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with BJP state president D Purandeswari was stalling the distribution of welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh.

''They are putting pressure on the Election Commission to stall direct benefit transfer (DBT) financial assistance on ongoing welfare schemes of the state like pensions and input subsidy, among others,'' he said at a meeting.

Noting that people were witnessing the 'drama' being orchestrated by Naidu, Reddy observed that the opposition leader is allegedly making use of Delhi-based alliance partner (BJP) to stir up major controversies for inflicting sufferings on people.

People who received welfare pensions at their doorsteps for the past five years were now compelled to run from pillar to post to collect them, he charged.

Considering these hardships, the CM asked elderly people to respond with double vigour while voting to bring him back to power for reinstating pension services.

Claiming that the TDP chief is behind these plots, the YSRCP chief noted that this marks a new low in democracy.

Moreover, Reddy asserted the YSRCP will regain power on June 4 and within a week expedite all welfare schemes distribution.

TDP, BJP and Janasena are part of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh.

Elections for the 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on May 13.

