Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at AIIMS, Delhi
Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died at AIIMS, Delhi on Sunday, a close aide said. Singh's wife had died earlier. The body of the 74-year-old leader will be brought to Patna for performance of the last rites, the aide said.PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-09-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 12:55 IST
Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died at AIIMS, Delhi on Sunday, a close aide said. Singh died around 11am due to breathlessness and other complications, Kedar Yadav, who remains by the side of the septuagenarian, told PTI over phone.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter, he said. Singh's wife had died earlier.
The body of the 74-year-old leader will be brought to Patna for performance of the last rites, the aide said. Singh had fallen critically ill late Friday night and was put on a ventilator in ICU in the AIIMS, Yadav added.
Earlier in June he had tested positive for COVID and was admitted at AIIMS Patna. He was taken to AIIMS in the national capital recently following post COVID complications.
