UPDATE 1-Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe postponed, UK lawmaker says

A trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe scheduled for Sunday in Iran has been postponed, a British lawmaker said on Sunday, citing a conversation with Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband.

Member of parliament Tulip Siddiq said in a tweet she had spoken to Richard Ratcliffe and he had told her the trial had been postponed. She added that more information would follow later on Sunday. There was no immediate comment from Iran's judiciary.

Last week Zaghari-Ratcliffe was summoned by an Iranian Revolutionary Court and informed about a new charge, state television reported. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport as she headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit.

She was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran's clerical establishment. Her family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters, deny the charge.