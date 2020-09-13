Left Menu
Development News Edition

Films Division to stream films on Rajbhasha on 'Hindi Diwas-2020'

Films Division is all set to mark the celebration of 'Hindi Diwas' tomorrow by streaming well-researched documentaries leading to the historic occasion of the adoption of Hindi as an official language of the Union of India on 14th September 1949.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-09-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 16:58 IST
Films Division to stream films on Rajbhasha on 'Hindi Diwas-2020'
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Films Division is all set to mark the celebration of 'Hindi Diwas' tomorrow by streaming well-researched documentaries leading to the historic occasion of the adoption of Hindi as an official language of the Union of India on 14th September 1949. Mock enactment of the meeting of the Constituent Assembly by children and travelogues showing the growth and popularity of Hindi in different States will also be shown by the Films Division to mark the celebration on September 14.

A total of five films on Hindi shall be available for a free viewing for 24-hours in the official and also on the YouTube page of the Films Division. The pioneering efforts of Beohar Rajendra Simha, a well known Hindi scholar-writer who rallied and lobbied in favour of Hindi along with other stalwarts like Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Maithili Sharan Gupta, and Kaka Kalelkar came to fruition on Simha's 50th birthday on 14th September 1949 when the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as one of the official languages of the Union of India which was ratified by the Constitution of India that came into effect on the 26th of January 1950.

Under Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, Hindi written in the Devanagari script was adopted as the official language. Today, Hindi is one of the widely spoken languages in the world and the first language of more than 520 million people. One of the films being streamed is 'Witness to our Constitution' (Samvidhan Ke Sakshi), which depicts interesting aspects of the Constituent Assembly meeting, and the decision to make Hindi an official language of India.

The other films are -- 'Bharat Ki Vaani', a travelogue through different States to realize the importance of Hindi; 'Hamari Bhasha', on Hindi as a National Language which can unite the country as one and; 'Hindi Ki Vikas Yatra', a film on the growth and status of Hindi in India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs case: Siddaramaiah seeks impartial probe without any political motive

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday sought merciless action against those involved in drug peddling and substance abuse in the state, and said the investigation into the case has to be impartial and without any...

U.S. Gulf Coast oil firms brace for second strong hurricane in a month

Energy producers and communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast organized evacuations of residents and offshore workers on Sunday as they prepared for the second hurricane strike in less than a month. Tropical Storm Sally strengthened as it crep...

Spotless leader who dedicated his life to serving the poor: Nadda on Raghuvansh Singh

Expressing grief over the death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said the former Union minister always gave priority to public service and that Bihar has lost a pro-people leaderIn a statement, Nadda remembered ...

No plans to contest elections; no retreat on airport lease stand: GTech

Group of Technology Companies GTech, the industry body of information technology IT companies in Kerala on Sunday dismissed reports of joining any alternative political movements or contesting the forthcoming civic body elections. GTech was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020