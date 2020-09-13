Films Division to stream films on Rajbhasha on 'Hindi Diwas-2020'

Films Division is all set to mark the celebration of 'Hindi Diwas' tomorrow by streaming well-researched documentaries leading to the historic occasion of the adoption of Hindi as an official language of the Union of India on 14th September 1949. Mock enactment of the meeting of the Constituent Assembly by children and travelogues showing the growth and popularity of Hindi in different States will also be shown by the Films Division to mark the celebration on September 14.

A total of five films on Hindi shall be available for a free viewing for 24-hours in the official and also on the YouTube page of the Films Division. The pioneering efforts of Beohar Rajendra Simha, a well known Hindi scholar-writer who rallied and lobbied in favour of Hindi along with other stalwarts like Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Maithili Sharan Gupta, and Kaka Kalelkar came to fruition on Simha's 50th birthday on 14th September 1949 when the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as one of the official languages of the Union of India which was ratified by the Constitution of India that came into effect on the 26th of January 1950.

Under Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, Hindi written in the Devanagari script was adopted as the official language. Today, Hindi is one of the widely spoken languages in the world and the first language of more than 520 million people. One of the films being streamed is 'Witness to our Constitution' (Samvidhan Ke Sakshi), which depicts interesting aspects of the Constituent Assembly meeting, and the decision to make Hindi an official language of India.

The other films are -- 'Bharat Ki Vaani', a travelogue through different States to realize the importance of Hindi; 'Hamari Bhasha', on Hindi as a National Language which can unite the country as one and; 'Hindi Ki Vikas Yatra', a film on the growth and status of Hindi in India. (ANI)