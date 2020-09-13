Disney's 'Mulan' remake collects $23.2 million at Chinese box offices

Disney's 'Mulan' remake collects $23.2 million at Chinese box officesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-09-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 20:42 IST
Walt Disney Co said its live-action remake of "Mulan" pulled in $23.2 million over the weekend at box offices in China, the most important theatrical market for the big-budget epic.
The debut for "Mulan" fell short of director Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," which grossed $29.8 million in China a week earlier. Unlike "Tenet," "Mulan" was based on a Chinese folk story and tailored to draw big audiences in the country.
