Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taylor Swift sends Katy Perry an embroidered blanket for baby girl Daisy Bloom

American singer Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's newborn girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, received an extra special present from Taylor Swift--a pink silk blanket.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:36 IST
Taylor Swift sends Katy Perry an embroidered blanket for baby girl Daisy Bloom
Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. Image Credit: ANI

American singer Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's newborn girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, received an extra special present from Taylor Swift--a pink silk blanket. The 'Roar' songstress Katy shared to Instagram-- photos of the personalised gift she received from the 'cardigan' singer. Katy captioned the pictures of the silk blanket, "Miss [daisy emoji, dove emoji] adores her hand-embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift.Hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

In a sweet gesture, Katy tagged the location of her post as 'Stream Folklore,' which is the name of Taylor's eighth studio album. Along with the blanket, Swift sent Katy and Orlando a note, which is dated May 3, 2020. It appears that the gift was sent about a month after the couple announced that they were having a daughter. Katy shared the news with fans on social media in April, posting a photo of Orlando with pink cream on his face with the caption, "It's a girl."

According to E!News, it's been just over two years since the superstar singers made peace after years of rumoured tension. As fans may recall, the alleged feud between the 30-year-old singer and Perry, reportedly started over backup dancers. However, in May 2018, Katy extended a literal olive branch to Taylor ahead of her Reputation Tour, putting an end to any drama between the stars. E!News reported that in 2019, the stars teamed up for Taylor's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video, during which they shared a hug.

The Grammy winner explained on Capital Breakfast in June 2019, "She and I have really been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch to the - like an actual olive branch - to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ao. From that point on, we've been on good terms." Taylor continued, "Then we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things, and then we saw each other again and hung out at another party and it was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us. And, you know, she and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn't know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Building portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients: Vardhan

A portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients is being built by undertaking 13 clinical trials of repurposed drugs and harnessing traditional knowledge using the modern medicine approach, with planned trials involving medicinal p...

15 deaths, 1,043 fresh virus cases in Uttarakhand

Fifteen more people died from coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Monday as 1,043 cases surfaced, taking the number of infections in the state to 33,016, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department. So far, 429 deaths have been report...

Suarez uncertainty gives Trincao space to shine at Barcelona

With the future of Luis Suarez uncertain, young forward Francisco Trinco has an early chance to shine with Barcelona. The 20-year-old Trincao just joined the team but could get some extra playing time as the club ponders what to do with Sur...

Haryana bans gathering of devotees during Amavasya on Sept 17 at pilgrimage sites

Haryana government imposed a ban on the gathering of devotees during Amavasya on September 17 at pilgrimage sites like Kurukshetra and Pehowa, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Information Public Relations Department, Haryana....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020