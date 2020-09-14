Left Menu
Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Harami' selected in Busan Film Festival's prestigious main competition section

'Harami' an Indo- American production feature film, written and directed by Shyam Madiraju and featuring Emraan Hashmi has officially been selected to be a part of the main competition section (New Horizons) of the Busan International Film Festival 2020.

ANI | Busan | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 23:01 IST
Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Harami' selected in Busan Film Festival's prestigious main competition section
A still from 'Harami' featuring Emraan Hashmi in . Image Credit: ANI

'Harami' an Indo- American production feature film, written and directed by Shyam Madiraju and featuring Emraan Hashmi has officially been selected to be a part of the main competition section (New Horizons) of the Busan International Film Festival 2020. One of the 10 films from nine countries in the competition, 'Harami' is the only Indian film to be selected for this year's main competition. In a year drastically affected by COVID-19, besides Venice, Busan is the only other festival that's taking place physically. All 194 films selected this year for the festival will all be screened physically in theatres. The festival is taking place from 21- 30 October 2020.

On the film getting into main selection at Busan Film Festival, Shyam Madiraju said, "As a filmmaker, I'm truly elated that 'Harami' has been invited to be a part of Busan Festival's main competition section. Korea is the epicentre of the filmmaking universe right now, so it's an immense honour to be a part of their celebration of cinema this year." Sharing his experience while shooting for the film in the city of dreams, he added, ' Harami', while set in the streets and slums of Mumbai is a universal story of hope and redemption. The film, a labour of love, took me over two years to just scout during numerous visits to India and despite all the monumental challenges we shot live in Victoria Terminus, Bombay Central, and other trains stations, a feat not for the faint-hearted.

With crews over 200 including international talent from America, UK, Denmark and South Africa, Harami was a global production set in the slums of Dharavi and crowded streets of Mohamed Ali Road." Looking forward to the day when the actor will be able to share the film with the Indian audience, Hashmi said, "It was Shyam's script that really attracted me to his project. And his obsession with details, it was very contagious. Kudos to Shyam and his Harami team for making it into the prestigious main competition section of the festival. It was a true passion project for all involved and I am looking forward to the day when we will be able to share the film with the Indian audience."

Producers on the film include Pravesh Kumar Rajput and Brent Maddock. The Executive Producers are Paul Feig and Sunny Khanna. 'Harami' is a hard-hitting, visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, love and redemption, played out against the vibrant backdrop of chaotic and relentless Mumbai. (ANI)

