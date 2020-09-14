Noted author Nadiya Bihari Mohanty dies

Noted children's author Nadiya Bihari Mohanty died at a private hospital here on Monday due to age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 90. He is survived by wife Arati.

Mohanty had joined as a programmer at All India Radio, (AIR) Cuttack, in the 1960's. He soon became a household name for his popular children's programme 'Sishu Sansar'. The author, who made notable contributions to children's literature, was better known as 'Bada bhai' - the moniker he had used for his radio programme.

He was awarded Kendriya Sahitya Akademi award in 2013. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a host of dignitaries have mourned the demise of Mohanty, saying the legendary writer was a source of inspiration for the younger generation.