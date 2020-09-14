Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Nushrat Bharucha extend 'Hindi Diwas' greetings

To mark 'Hindi Diwas' Bollywood actors including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Nushrat Bharucha on Monday expressed their love for Hindi and shared engaging posts over social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 23:33 IST
Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Nushrat Bharucha extend 'Hindi Diwas' greetings
Vivek Oberoi, Nushrat Bharucha and Richa Chadha (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

To mark 'Hindi Diwas' Bollywood actors including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Nushrat Bharucha on Monday expressed their love for Hindi and shared engaging posts over social media. By sharing a poem penned by one of the prominent Hindi poets, freedom fighter and educationist Mahadevi Verma, actor Richa Chadha posted to Twitter and extended greetings on the occasion. She wrote, "Main hairaan hoon!"

Hindi diwas ki shubhakaamanaen ek baar phir... jaane se pahale zara mahaadevi verma ki kavita "main hairaan hoon" padhiye... agar ve aaj hoti to kehati "main bahut zyaada hairan hoon"! shubharaatri!" Her tweet translates to:" 'Main Hairaan Hoon' (I'm surprised!) " Happy Hindi Day once again ... Before you go, read the poem " Main Hairaan Hoon " by Mahadevi Verma ... If she were today, I would say "I am very shocked"! good night!" Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter and posted a quiz to his fans, as he asked the literal translation of some of the words from English vocabulary, and extended greetings of 'Hindi Diwas'. Simply writing some lines in Hindi, Nushrat Bharucha wished her fans on 'Hindi Diwas' and tweeted, "Zindagi ke itne jajbaaton mein Hindi, dil ki itni baaton mein Hindi, sabhi ko #Hindi_diwas kee shubhakaamanaen."

Her tweet translates to "Hindi in so many emotions of life, Hindi in to express words of the heart. Happy #Hindi_Day to all." The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949. The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. (ANI).

TRENDING

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi

European Union leaders told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to open up markets, respect minorities and step back from a crackdown in Hong Kong, also asserting that Europe would no longer be taken advantage of in trade. Anxious to sho...

Tennis-Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities

Circumstances at this years U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies.Debate raged for months after t...

Volkswagen completes monitoring in 2015 emissions scandal

Volkswagen said Monday that it has completed supervision by an independent monitor imposed as part of the companys plea agreement with the US Justice Department in its diesel emissions scandal. The company said it worked with monitor Larry ...

COVID SCIENCE-Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19; arthritis drug benefit seen

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Flu may be linked with coronavirus spread Influenza outbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020