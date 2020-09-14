Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Nushrat Bharucha extend 'Hindi Diwas' greetings

To mark 'Hindi Diwas' Bollywood actors including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Nushrat Bharucha on Monday expressed their love for Hindi and shared engaging posts over social media. By sharing a poem penned by one of the prominent Hindi poets, freedom fighter and educationist Mahadevi Verma, actor Richa Chadha posted to Twitter and extended greetings on the occasion. She wrote, "Main hairaan hoon!"

Hindi diwas ki shubhakaamanaen ek baar phir... jaane se pahale zara mahaadevi verma ki kavita "main hairaan hoon" padhiye... agar ve aaj hoti to kehati "main bahut zyaada hairan hoon"! shubharaatri!" Her tweet translates to:" 'Main Hairaan Hoon' (I'm surprised!) " Happy Hindi Day once again ... Before you go, read the poem " Main Hairaan Hoon " by Mahadevi Verma ... If she were today, I would say "I am very shocked"! good night!" Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter and posted a quiz to his fans, as he asked the literal translation of some of the words from English vocabulary, and extended greetings of 'Hindi Diwas'. Simply writing some lines in Hindi, Nushrat Bharucha wished her fans on 'Hindi Diwas' and tweeted, "Zindagi ke itne jajbaaton mein Hindi, dil ki itni baaton mein Hindi, sabhi ko #Hindi_diwas kee shubhakaamanaen."

Her tweet translates to "Hindi in so many emotions of life, Hindi in to express words of the heart. Happy #Hindi_Day to all." The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949. The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. (ANI).