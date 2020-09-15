Left Menu
Genevieve Padalecki to play husband Jared's on screen wife in 'Walker’ reboot

Genevieve, best known for playing the central character in ABC Family’s 2005 drama “Wildfire”, met Jared on the sets of CW series “Supernatural”, where she had a major recurring role. The couple got married in 2010 following which Genevieve decided to take a break from acting to focus on her family and raising her three children with Jared.

According to Variety, Jared will essay the lead role of Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years. Genevieve will play his late wife, Emily, in flashbacks. “As Walker tries to bond with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner Micki (Lindsey Morgan), he grows increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death,” the plotline reads. The series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke. Genevieve, best known for playing the central character in ABC Family’s 2005 drama “Wildfire”, met Jared on the sets of CW series “Supernatural”, where she had a major recurring role. The couple got married in 2010 following which Genevieve decided to take a break from acting to focus on her family and raising her three children with Jared.

