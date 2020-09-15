Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug case: CCB raids bungalow of ex-minister's son in Bengaluru

In a statement, the CCB said, "search warrant obtained and searches being conducted at Aditya Alva's house near Hebbal called 'House of Life'." The police team stormed into his grand house with a swimming pool right next to the scenic and magnificent Hebbal lake and searched the premises. The bungalow is spread over four acres and is allegedly used by Alva to organise parties.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:53 IST
Drug case: CCB raids bungalow of ex-minister's son in Bengaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug abuse among bigwigs including Kannada film actors on Tuesday swooped down on the lavish bungalow of Aditya Alva, son of former minister and late Jeevaraj Alva in the city. Alva, who is an accused in the case, is at large ever since the CCB sleuths launched a crackdown against the drug haul in the state capital, targeting those who arrange rave parties.

Cases have been registered against 15 people so far in this connection and nine arrested, police sources said. In a statement, the CCB said, "search warrant obtained and searches being conducted at Aditya Alva's house near Hebbal called 'House of Life'." The police team stormed into his grand house with a swimming pool right next to the scenic and magnificent Hebbal lake and searched the premises.

The bungalow is spread over four acres and is allegedly used by Alva to organize parties. Those arrested in the case include film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organizer Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul, and an RTO clerk B K Ravishankar.

The CCB took up the matter after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people, including a woman with a huge cache of synthetic drugs, who were allegedly supplying them to the Kannada film actors and actresses. Meanwhile, the CCB said it has asked an actor couple to depose before it on Wednesday.

"Notice served on Diganth and Aindritha to appear before CCB at 11 am tomorrow," the CCB said in a brief note to the media. Diganth, as Diganth Manchale is popularly known, had made his debut in the Kannada film in 'Miss California' in 2006.

He has acted in many movies but remarkable among them are 'Gaalipata', 'Pancharangi', and Life Ishtene and Parijata. His wife Aindrita Ray, Bengali by origin, started her career in the Kannada film industry with the movie 'Meravanige'.

She is known for her performance in the movie 'Manasaare,' in which she played a mentally challenged girl.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Hero Electric ties up with Nagpur-based GoWash for providing scooters

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nagpur-based doorstep vehicle washing service provider GoWash. Under the partnership, washing professionals of GoWash will use customised Hero Electric NYX HS500 ER electric scooters fitte...

Vardhan congratulated PM on COVID-19 fight, not state govts, health workers: TMC MP

TMC MP Derek OBrien Tuesday hit out at Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for not congratulating the state governments and health workers on their fight against coronavirus or condoling the demises of those who were at the forefront of the battl...

Amazon expands its computer science education program to over 3,000 more schools

Amazon today announced the expansion of its computer science education program to over 3,000 more schools across the United States. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amazon Future Engineer curriculum is available online anytime, anywher...

Germany won't take risky short-cuts on COVID-19 vaccines - minister

Germany will not take risky shortcuts when developing a vaccine against COVID-19, Research Minister Anja Karliczek said on Tuesday. Even when the world is waiting for a vaccine - we wont take risky short-cuts here, Karliczek told a news con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020