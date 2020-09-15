Left Menu
Won't Share 'Tenet' Box Office Data, Angering Rival Studios People who closely follow box office earnings have noticed a surprising lack of transparency surrounding ticket sales for "Tenet," the $200 million-budgeted sci-fi epic from director Christopher Nolan that released last weekend in U.S. theaters.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Netflix argues for free speech in court spat with Indian tycoons over 'Bad Boy Billionaires'

An Indian court's decision to stall the release of a Netflix Inc series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations "freezes free speech" and hurts the company financially, the U.S. streaming giant has argued in a court filing seen by Reuters. "Bad Boy Billionaires" is a documentary series about liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, Sahara group's Subrata Roy, Indian IT executive Ramalinga Raju and jeweller Nirav Modi. Netflix put the show on hold this month on order of a state court where Sahara alleged violation of Roy's privacy rights. Not so white Emmys: a blip, or real progress on diversity?

From "Insecure"s 20-something women to the Muslim-American star of "Ramy," Sunday's Emmy line-up is an unprecedented showcase for people of color. But the television industry needs to take concrete action on pledges to nurture non-white writers and directors to ensure that the 2020 awards ceremony is not just a blip triggered by a summer of protests over systemic racism in the United States, observers say. Burberry to livestream Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show on Twitch

Burberry said on Monday it would livestream its Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show this week in partnership with live video-streaming service Twitch, becoming the first luxury brand to do so. The show will be completely remote, with no guests attending in person, the company said in a statement. Warner Bros. Won't Share 'Tenet' Box Office Data, Angering Rival Studios

People who closely follow box office earnings have noticed a surprising lack of transparency surrounding ticket sales for "Tenet," the $200 million-budgeted sci-fi epic from director Christopher Nolan that released last weekend in U.S. theaters. Since "Tenet" premiered, Warner Bros., the studio behind the film, has parceled out carefully selected breadcrumbs of data to reporters and rival studios. Traditionally, studios share box office information on a daily basis. That's not the case with "Tenet." China will raise cinema capacity limits to 75%

China will allow cinema capacity limits to increase to 75% from Sept. 25, the film association said on Tuesday. The adjustment is still subject to restrictions, including reservations and mask-wearing, according to the association. Israeli top model Bar Refaeli sentenced in tax evasion case

Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli was sentenced on Sunday to nine months' community service and her mother was ordered jailed for 16 months for tax evasion on earnings from her international career. The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model, now a popular TV personality in Israel, had pleaded guilty to tax offences under a plea bargain that also included her mother and agent, Tzipi Refaeli. Disney's 'Mulan' opens weak in China with $23.2 million at box offices

Walt Disney Co's live-action remake of "Mulan" pulled in $23.2 million over the weekend at box offices in China, a slow start for the big-budget epic about a Chinese folk hero in its most important theatrical market. The debut for "Mulan" fell short of director Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," which grossed $29.8 million in China a week earlier. Unlike "Tenet," "Mulan" was tailored to draw big audiences in the country.

