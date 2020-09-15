Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beyonce reference cut from Bollywood song after racist lyrics storm

A new version of the song, which drops the controversial line, is now available on music streaming applications, a spokeswoman for the film said. India's film industry is often accused of feeding the country's obsession with fair skin and bias against darker faces, and the issue drew increased scrutiny during the Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year when Bollywood actors spoke up against racism.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:41 IST
Beyonce reference cut from Bollywood song after racist lyrics storm

By Roli Srivastava MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A song from an upcoming Bollywood film has been rewritten after social media users criticised the original lyrics as racist for glorifying fair skin and making an inappropriate reference to Black American pop star Beyonce.

The offending lyrics, which translated as 'After looking at you fair woman, Beyonce would feel shy', featured in a song from a film called Khaali Peeli, whose director Maqbool Khan swiftly apologised. "(The) lyric in question was never intended racially," Khan said in a statement on Monday, adding that the film's makers were huge fans of Beyonce and had not meant any disrespect.

"The term 'goriya' (fair woman in Hindi) has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn't occur to any of us to interpret it in a literal manner," he added. A new version of the song, which drops the controversial line, is now available on music streaming applications, a spokeswoman for the film said.

India's film industry is often accused of feeding the country's obsession with fair skin and bias against darker faces, and the issue drew increased scrutiny during the Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year when Bollywood actors spoke up against racism. Campaigners welcomed the criticism on Twitter over the song's lyrics. They said it was a rare challenge to Bollywood song lyrics and dialogues equating fairness with beauty that showed greater awareness about discrimination.

"The fact that Bollywood has been endorsing this trend is not new but I'm happy people have reacted. A decade ago, they wouldn't have," said Kavitha Emmanuel, founder of India's Dark Is Beautiful advocacy campaign. "It's very sad that after so much of awareness we have a song like this today," she added, contrasting it with Beyonce's new visual album Black is King, released in July.

The album celebrates Black culture and features music videos celebrating the search for identity and Black beauty.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Amarinder seeks apology from Danve for 'misleading' statement on farm ordinances

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanded an apology from Union minister Raosaheb Patil Danve for allegedly misleading the nation from Parliament by saying that Punjab was on board the Centres farm ordinances. Singh said Danves sta...

Gems-jewellery industry goes digital for 5-day international show

The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC will organise the five-day India International Jewellery Show IIJS digitally from October 12 which has the potential to bring about 25-40 per cent of business that is generated in the ph...

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tests Covid-19 positive

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and is presently in home isolation in New Delhi. I have undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic an...

Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Amendment Bill, 2020 was i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020