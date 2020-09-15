Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katrina Kaif treats fans to stunning beach picture

Actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday treated her fans to a stunning picture that featured a picturesque view of a beach.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:04 IST
Katrina Kaif treats fans to stunning beach picture
Katrina Kaif (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday treated her fans to a stunning picture that featured a picturesque view of a beach. The 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actor posted a picture on Instagram sporting a no make-up look, as she donned a white mesh top. The 'Namaste London' star looks gorgeous as he holds her wet luscious locks and strikes a candid pose. Katrina seems to be enjoying her swimming time, as is evident from the beautiful view of a beach in the backdrop.

Expressing her love for the beach, the 'Zero' actor captioned the refreshing picture with a water wave and blue heart emoji. Celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor and more than two lakh fans liked the radiant picture within the first twenty minutes of being posted.

In awe of the stunning picture, Preity Zinta commented, "Hottie, along with two red heart emojis," while many fans left fire and heart emojis. Lately, the 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' actor has been on a photo-sharing spree and has been treating fans with some of her stunning pics. Earlier, Katrina channelled her weekend mood and shared her candid pictures as she posed on the roof. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

India will be back to high growth through reforms after overcoming pandemic: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Tuesday exuded confidence that the country would be back to a high growth path through reforms announced by the government, after overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. When reforms announced b...

Railways to run 20 pairs of clone trains from Sept 21; most to and from Bihar

The Railways Tuesday said it will run 20 pairs of clone trains from September 21, most of them to and from Bihar. While the tickets for 19 pairs of these trains will be charged at the Humsafar Express rates, it will be at par with the J...

Lok Sabha clears bill to amend Essential Commodities Act

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities Amendment Bill, 2020 which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at transforming the farm sector and raising farmers income. Participating in ...

Hizbul Mujahideen module busted in J-K's Ganderbal, 3 held

In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Hizbul Mujahideen terror module and arrested three terrorists in Ganderbal here on the intervening night of September 14 and 15. The arrested were identified as Arshid Ahmad Khan, M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020