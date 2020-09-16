Madonna to direct and co-write a movie about her life and music

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 00:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pop music superstar Madonna will direct and co-write a movie about her life for Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, the studio said in a statement on Tuesday. Madonna, 62, will team with Oscar-winning "Juno" screenwriter Diablo Cody on the script, Universal said. The "Material Girl" and "Express Yourself" singer is the best-selling female music artist of all time with global sales of 335 million records. Over her five-decade career, she also acted in movies including "Evita" and "A League of Their Own" and directed and wrote 2011 film "W./E." about the British royal abdication scandal in the 1930s. "I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said in the statement. The movie's focus "will always be music," she added. "Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive," she said. "There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me."

