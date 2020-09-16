Left Menu
Development News Edition

I was blessed to follow Chaitanya Tamhane's process: Alfonso Cuaron on 'The Disciple'

Cuaron, 58, said his aim behind backing Tamhane for the film was to connect with young filmmakers who have a distinct voice. "You grow up following the old masters. "The Disciple" is the second feature film of 33-year-old Tamhane after his much-acclaimed 2014 movie "Court", which was also selected in the Orizzonti (Horizons) category at Venice.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:07 IST
I was blessed to follow Chaitanya Tamhane's process: Alfonso Cuaron on 'The Disciple'

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron says young "masters" of storytelling, like Indian director Chaitanya Tamhane, are paving newer roads in cinema. Tamhane met Cuaron through the Rolex mentorship programme while the Mexican director was working on his 2018 black-and-white multiple Oscar-winning classic "Roma" and shared the idea for his second film "The Disciple" . Cuaron was so impressed that he decided to support the film as an executive producer.

“Just the process of watching it come together in his mind made it something that I wanted to see. I was blessed to be able to follow his process," Cuaron told Indiewire in an interview. "The Disciple" follows Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya Modak), an Indian classical vocalist trying to achieve purity in his work as he has been raised on the stories of his father and guru about the masters of the past.

But as the years pass, Sharad will be forced to negotiate between the complex realities of life in contemporary Mumbai and his chosen path, leading him to find his true voice in music and in life. Cuaron, 58, said his aim behind backing Tamhane for the film was to connect with young filmmakers who have a distinct voice.

"You grow up following the old masters. There’s a point at which you have to start connecting to the new masters. Not only are they taking the torch, but they’re forging the new roads of cinema. "If you want to remain relevant, it’s an act of selflessness. Otherwise, you end up just repeating the same old bulls**t as opposed to moving forward," he added.

The Marathi language film recently won the best screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival and also bagged the prestigious FIPRESCI award, given by international film critics. "The Disciple" was the first movie from India to be selected in the main competition of a European Film Festival. The last movie to do that was Mira Nair's "Monsoon Wedding" in 2001.

The film has also been selected at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival. "The Disciple" is the second feature film of 33-year-old Tamhane after his much-acclaimed 2014 movie "Court" , which was also selected in the Orizzonti (Horizons) category at Venice. Tamhane had won the Orizzonti Award and the Luigi De Laurentiis for the movie. In an interview with PTI ahead of the film's Venice premiere, Tamhane had spoken about how Cuaron helped him become more fearless in expressing himself.

He has been this enabler in me realising my vision. He has always encouraged me and helped me to aim for the sky and not compromise,” Tamhane had said..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong formally objects to U.S. demand for 'Made in China' export label

Hong Kong has filed a formal objection with the United States over its demand for Made in China labels on goods exported from the Chinese semi-autonomous city, the commerce secretary said on Wednesday. Washingtons move last month followed C...

Free State hands over farms to Eskom as security for debt owed

Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State has agreed to hand over its 139 farms to Eskom as security for a debt owed.In its ongoing efforts to recover more than R3.4 billion in unpaid debt owed by Matjhabeng Local Municipality, the mu...

MP: Some villagers labelled coronavirus positive without tests

Two persons involved in collecting and analysing samples in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district have been dismissed from service after some villagers received a message saying they had tested coronavirus positive even though they were never teste...

Body of over ground worker found in Baramulla in J-K

The body of an overground worker OGW who had escaped yesterday was found here, police said.An over ground worker escaped after being apprehended with two Chinese hand grenades in Sopore yesterday. During the search, the body of the OGW was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020