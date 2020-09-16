Mahesh Manjrekar to star in thriller 'Taxi no 24' 

Actor Mahesh Manjrekar is set to star in director Saumitra Singh's film "Taxi No 24"

The large-short format movie is a psychological thriller and also features Jagjeet Sandhu of "Pataal Lok" fame and actor Anangsha Biswas

It is expected to go on floors later this month, the makers said in a press release. Backed by Saviraj Shetty, "Taxi No 24" narrates the story of a young man, who boards the cab of a driver paranoid with the news that a serial killer is set loose in Mumbai. Singh, who unveiled the first look of the film, said he couldn't wait to bring to life the "fast paced" story, written by Abhiraj Sharma for the screen. "The simple motive of mine to tell this story is to showcase how life can offer unwelcoming surprises," the director said. Shetty, who is producing the film through his banner Whatever Productions, said he is looking forward to work with the "dynamic" team of "Taxi no 24". "I am super excited to have on-boarded such a great cast which further makes the journey and experience of filmmaking enriching. I can't wait to get the project on floor," he added. The film also stars Girish Sharma, Rajat Arora, Shalini Chauhan, Amisha Sinha, Ankita Sahu and Tushar Rungta. Hasan Khan will serve as an executive producer.