Taika Waititi to helm pilot episode of HBO's period comedy 'Our Flag Means Death'

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi will be directing the pilot episode of HBO's upcoming period comedy series "Our Flag Means Death". The show, created by David Jenkins, has received an official order from the streamer.

Waititi, best known for films such as "Jojo Rabbit" and "Thor: Ragnarok" , will also serve as executive producer on the series. "Our Flag Means Death" is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.

"A series concept like this jumps off the page and you can instantly envision every moment," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content of HBO Max, said in a statement. "David and Taika's unique take on Bonnet's rollicking misadventures on the high seas, are sure to thrill and delight audiences everywhere," she added.

Jenkins, who will showrun the series, will executive produce alongside Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted. Waititi will work on the series after he wraps the production of "Thor: Love and Thunder" , the follow-up to 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" .