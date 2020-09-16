Left Menu
Development News Edition

LGBTQ films will become part of mainstream when we stop othering them: Apurva Asrani

The moment you involve a woman as your creative collaborator and try to understand her point of view, then your story becomes more holistic." Even though there have been an increase in the number of mainstream films about LGTBQ characters, including Sonam Kapoor-starrer "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" and Ayushman Khurrana-fronted "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", they've been called out for suffering from a hetrosexual gaze.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:57 IST
LGBTQ films will become part of mainstream when we stop othering them: Apurva Asrani

Writer-editor Apurva Asrani says better cinematic storytelling about the LGBTQ community will only happen when there is a collaborative effort from people across genders. Asrani, who has penned critically-acclaimed films like "Aligarh" and "Simran", said there are films and webseries chronicling LGTBQ characters today, but the "othering" of the community needs to stop so as to make them more mainstream.

"If one community is marginalised, whether it's a religious community or the LGTBQ, it affects the society in general. We can't operate without each other.  "When we embrace these stories and characters as ourselves and not see LGBTQ as the 'other', then these films will also become a part of the mainstream," Asrani told reporters.  He was speaking at a virtual press conference  to announce nominations for 'Best Gender Sensitive Script' for the Screenwriters Association (SWA) awards 2020.  Asrani said inclusivity is the key for a good creative collaboration as that is the only way forward for a "holistic" treatment to a story.  "If you're a man making a film about a female protagonist, you need to accept that you don't know enough because you're not a woman. The moment you involve a woman as your creative collaborator and try to understand her point of view, then your story becomes more holistic." Even though there have been an increase in the number of mainstream films about LGTBQ characters, including Sonam Kapoor-starrer "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" and Ayushman Khurrana-fronted "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" , they've been called out for suffering from a hetrosexual gaze.  Asrani, whose writing of a closeted homosexual man in "Aligarh" had earned appreciation for its sensitivity, believes it isn't necessary to have only a homosexual gaze while tackling stories of the community.  "The gaze needs to be a mix of homosexual, hetrosexual, because ultimately your story is going out to a wider audience and you want to start a conversation. A conversation is never one-sided. There needs to be another point of view as well." The 42-year-old scribe said both the films were important, especially because they were headlined by popular stars, but wished they were told more sensitively. "I feel that the films lacked a certain kind of sensitivity and you could tell that members of the community weren't as involved, especially with 'Shubh Mangal...' With 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', I still felt it had some kind of sensitivity.  "I feel that's what needs to happen a bit more. The collaborations need to happen from people across all spheres, genders to identify different points in the spectrum. Then it becomes more alive kind of a storytelling." For the SWA awards, Asrani is part of the jury for best gender sensitive script award, along with fellow filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Leena Yadav.

The five feature films which were nominated include Saagar Gupta and Sridhar Rangayan's "Evening Shadows" ; Qasim Khallow's "Gone Kesh" ; "Soni" by Ivan Ayr and Kislay; Faizal Akhtar, Sameer Siddiqi and Shrabani Deodhar's "The Sholay Girl" ; and Faruk Kabir, Kushan Mustafa and Siddharth Mishra for "377 Ab Normal".  The winner will be announced in an online awards ceremony on September 27..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine and Belarus argue over Hasidic Jewish pilgrims stranded at border

Ukraine accused Belarus on Wednesday of trying to escalate a row over 2,000 Hasidic Jewish pilgrims stranded at a border crossing after Ukrainian border guards did not allow them to enter due to coronavirus restrictions.Relations between Ky...

Tennis-Djokovic back to winning ways in Rome after U.S. Open default

Novak Djokovic turned the page on his contentious U.S. Open exit and began his claycourt season with a convincing 6-3 6-2 victory over wildcard Salvatore Caruso in the second round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.The world number one was d...

Russia's RDIF collaborates with Dr Reddy's Laboratories for Sputnik V vaccine trials, distribution: CEO

The Russian Direct Investment Fund is collaborating with Indian pharma giant Dr Reddys Laboratories to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 as well as its distribution, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday...

Fed expected to lift economic forecasts, extend vow to keep rates low

The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with somewhat rosier economic forecasts but a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the worlds biggest economy needs to recover from its de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020