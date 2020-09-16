Preity Zinta says she's 'super excited' to come out of quarantine
Super excited to come out of quarantine, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday shared a short video stating that she went through a COVID-19 test, and hopes the report comes out as negative.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:24 IST
Super excited to come out of quarantine, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday shared a short video stating that she went through a COVID-19 test, and hopes the report comes out as negative. The 'Kya Kehna' actor posted a video on Instagram from her hotel room in Dubai where she has quarantined herself for past 5 days.
In the video, Zinta said, "Hi everyone, this is day six of quarantine and I'm super excited to come out of quarantine tomorrow, I just had the COVID test, and even though I haven't really met anybody...there is a little bit of nervousness." With her fingers crossed she added, "I don't know why that there might be one percent chance...I hope, I should test negative, and then I can come out, but anyway... let's just be positive, and be happy. I just wanted to thank all of you because doing these updates was one exciting thing that had kept me going through this quarantine."
Sending a message to people who are in self0-isolation, " All of you who are in quarantine, don't worry, time will come! So hang in there, and stay safe, and m supr excited to come out tomorrow, Take care! " The 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor signed off with a smile as she passed a flying kiss, saying, " I love you all, take care!"
Along with the video, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor noted in the caption, " Day 6 of Quarantine feels brighter cuz it's time to get out tomorrow ( provided I test negative for my fourth covid test) so I can shoot the Sponsor commercial with the team.I think I've had enough me time for some time now. #Day6 #Quarantinelife #Ipl2020 #Dubai #Ting." Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab team, is currently in Dubai, for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI)
ALSO READ
IPL 13: Kohli and boys sweat it out in Dubai
Daughter says 'Hotel Rwanda' hero was 'kidnapped' in Dubai
Dubai seeks to attract wealthy foreign retirees as expats leave
Ithra Dubai Marks Another Milestone with The Link Now Lifted to its Final Position 100 Meters Above Ground Level
El Al to fly first cargo flight to Dubai by an Israeli carrier