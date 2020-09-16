Singer Cardi B files for divorce from Offset
Hip-hop couple Cardi B and Offset are divorcing after being married for three years. The news of the divorce comes just five days before the third anniversary of their marriage. Kiari Kendrell Cephus." Their hearing is scheduled for November 4. The couple had secretly married in 2017. They have one child together, 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:10 IST
Hip-hop couple Cardi B and Offset are divorcing after being married for three years. The news of the divorce comes just five days before the third anniversary of their marriage. Cardi B, 27, filed for divorce from Offset, 28, on Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter said quoting the Fulton County Magistrate in Georgia website.
The filing on Fulton County's website spells out Cardi B and Offset's real names in the contested divorce case titled "Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar vs. Kiari Kendrell Cephus." Their hearing is scheduled for November 4 The couple had secretly married in 2017. They have one child together, 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.
