Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arts scholar and ‘institution builder’ Kapila Vatsyayan dies in Delhi home

“l deeply mourn the passing away of Kapila Vatsyayan,a great scholar, a sharp mind, a creative person and a great institution-builder. “The world of culture in India loses a doyen, a tireless promoter and a bridgemaker amongst the arts, thought and imagination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:25 IST
Arts scholar and ‘institution builder’ Kapila Vatsyayan dies in Delhi home

Scholar, author and connoisseur of the arts Kapila Vatsyayan died at her Delhi home on Wednesday. She was 92.  "She passed away at 9 am today at her home in Gulmohar Enclave,” Kanwal Ali, secretary of the India International Centre where she was a lifetime trustee, told PTI. Vatsyayan, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2011, was the founding director of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. A former nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, she was also chairperson of the Asia Project at the IIC.   The renowned scholar of art history, architecture and Indian classical dance was born in New Delhi in 1928 and did her masters in English Literature from Delhi University and in Education from the University of Michigan in the US.  Vatsyayan, the younger sister of poet and critic Keshav Malik, is survived by her younger brother Subhash Malik. She married legendary Hindi litterateur Sachchidananda Vatsyayan ‘Agyeya’ in 1956, and continued with her married name even after their separation in 1969.  The final rites were held at the Lodhi Cremation Ground on Wednesday afternoon.  She authored nearly 20 books on different forms of art and their histories in her long career.  Her notable works include “The Square and the Circle of Indian Arts” (1997), “Bharata: The Natya Sastra” (2006), “Dance in Indian Painting” (2004), “Classical Indian Dance in Literature and the Arts” (2007), and “Transmissions and Transformations: Learning Through the Arts in Asia” (2011).

Tributes poured for the culture czarina, who occupied a unique space all her own. From politicians and academics to writers and artists, many people remembered her as an institution builder who had contributed immeasurably to the world of art. IIC President N N Vohra said in a statement that Vatsyayan had made “invaluable contribution” to the growth of the institution.

“The gap caused by her passing on cannot be filled. She will be missed by the Centre’s members and many others in various parts of the world who had got to know her,” he said.  Renowned Hindi writer Ashok Vajpeyi said Vatsyayan’s death was a “personal loss”. “l deeply mourn the passing away of Kapila Vatsyayan,a great scholar, a sharp mind, a creative person and a great institution-builder.

“The world of culture in India loses a doyen, a tireless promoter and a bridgemaker amongst the arts, thought and imagination. Also a personal loss to many like me,” he wrote on Facebook. Congress leader Karan Singh said the nation has lost a woman of great learning and Erudition.

"A prolific author, her work on Gita Govinda and the Thanjavur temple inscriptions is well known, as is her role in setting up the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, including a special manuscript section to which she contributed a large number from her personal collection," he said in a statement. Describing Vatsyayan as a “true scholar of the deep refinements of ancient Indian culture and civilisation”, politician Pavan K Varma said he was “deeply grieved” by her death.

“She was a true scholar of the deep refinements of ancient Indian culture and civilisation.  Her book ’The Square and The Circle of Indian Arts’ is a classic. Om Shanti,” he tweeted. Film and television actor Manoj Joshi said she had made her mark both as an art historian as well as an administrator.  “Very sad to hear about the demise of Kapila Vatsyayan ji, the doyenne of Indian art forms and founding director @ignca_delhi. She made her mark as an art historian and an administrator,” he tweeted. Wishing strength to her family and friends, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote, “My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of former MP, Padma Vibhushan Kapila Vatsyayan ji, a leading scholar of Indian classical dance, architecture & art history.” Eminent sarod player Amjad Ali Khan said she was a leading scholar of Indian classical dance, art, architecture, and art history.  Producer of the Jaipur Literature Festival, Sanjoy K Roy described her as “the last of the greats”.

Several institutions that Vatsyayan was associated with took to social media to pay their respects.  IGNCA in a Twitter post said she was known for “integrating India’s rich cultural past with its present for future”, and that she made “immense contributions in shaping the cultural infrastructure and hugely successful delivery mechanism of the same in the post independent India”. Sangeet Natak Akademi, which awarded Vatsyayan its fellowship award in 1970, wrote, “Sangeet Natak Akademi, @MinOfCultureGoI and its associate bodies are deeply grieved to hear of the sudden demise of the great scholar, academician, and Akademi Fellow Dr Kapila Vatsyayan ji. May the departed soul rest in peace.” UNESCO, New Delhi, also expressed its condolences. Vatsyayan was a former Representative of India to UNESCO’s Executive Board.

“Kapila Vatsyayan had legendary knowledge of Asian culture. She greatly supported the establishment of the @UNESCO programme of Tagore, Neruda and Cesaire for a Reconciled Universal. May she rest in peace. - Eric Falt, Director @unesconewdelhi," the official UNESCO, New Delhi Twitter handle posted.  The National School of Drama said “her demise has left a huge void in the art & culture world”. She was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana award in 2000, among the many accolades she won over the years. PTI TRS MIN DPB DPB

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: 281 new coronavirus cases in Surat district, 293 recover

Surat reported 281 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest in Gujarat, which took the districts COVID-19 tally to 25,281, the state health department said. With five fatalities, the death toll in the district rose to 884, it said.Re...

Russian finance minister says sanctions talk stalls Eurobond plans

Russia is waiting for an opportunity to tap the Eurobond market, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday, but will not do so with the threat of sanctions hanging over it.Moscow is looking for additional sources of funding as it se...

No rains in Delhi for a week, temp 4 deg C more than normal

There has been no rain in the national capital for a week even as monsoon is not over yet. Lack of rain pushed the mercury further up in Delhi on Wednesday. The maximum temperature settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, four notches more than nor...

PCB announces stringent COVID-19 protocols ahead of domestic season

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced stringent COVID-19 protocols for the 202021 domestic season which kicks off later this month with the National T20 Championship. The PCB said squad members, match officials, duty doctors and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020