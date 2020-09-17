After rendering us jobless, they are celebrating #NationalUnemploymentDay: Kangana Ranaut
Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office, the 'Queen' actor on Thursday said that the demolished office has rendered many people jobless as a film employs "several hundred" people.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:42 IST
Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office, the 'Queen' actor on Thursday said that the demolished office has rendered many people jobless as a film employs "several hundred" people. The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to share pictures from the demolished parts of her Mumbai's Pali Hill-based production office and penned down how the ones who rendered so many people jobless are now celebrating the "#NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept."
"They transformed my workplace into a cremation ground, rendered so many people jobless, a film unit employs several hundred people," Kangana tweeted in Hindi. "When a film is released in employs the theatre workers and the popcorn sellers. After rendering all of us jobless, they are celebrating the # NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept today," her tweet further read.
The statement comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on the Central government over the issue of unemployment. He claimed that "massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today National Unemployment Day." (ANI)
ALSO READ
Sushant case: NCB arrests alleged drug dealer in Mumbai
Part of building collapses in Mumbai; woman feared trapped
Over 28,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai as festival ends
Mumbai: Parts of multi-storey building collapses in Dongri, no casualties so far
Portion of residential building collapses in Mumbai, 7 rescued