Taylor Swift performs 'Betty' at ACM Awards, marks first Country show performance in 7 years

Taylor Swift on Wednesday (local time) returned to the performing stage of a country awards show after seven years with her appearance on the Academy of Country Music Awards where she performed 'Betty.' Swift also uploaded a video of her performance on YouTube shortly after the show had its tape-delayed airing on the west coast, reported Variety.

Through the performance, the 'Red' singer returned to her roots as she is seen performing solo on a stool with an acoustic guitar, which was accompanied by a harmonica player. 'Betty' is Taylor Swift's latest track from her album 'Folklore', which vibes with Swift's early country hits, like 'Love Story.'

According to Variety, the 'Bad Blood' singer was the last woman musician to win the ACMs' entertainer of the year award, in 2011 and 2012. The drought was broken by Carrie Underwood during Wednesday's award function as she ended up in a tie with Thomas Rhett for entertainer of the year. (ANI)