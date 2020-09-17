Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Rock wasn't 'hurt' by Jimmy Fallon's blackface impression

Actor Chris Rock says there is no beef between him and comedian Jimmy Fallon, who was at the centre of a blackface controversy recently. During an interview with The New York Times, Rock was asked about Fallon and the actor-comedian said he is not upset with him over the impression. "Hey, man, I'm friends with Jimmy.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:39 IST
Chris Rock wasn't 'hurt' by Jimmy Fallon's blackface impression

Actor Chris Rock says there is no beef between him and comedian Jimmy Fallon, who was at the centre of a blackface controversy recently. Fallon, who host "The Tonight Show" on NBC, had to issue an apology after a two-decade old clip from his "Saturday Night Live!" days resurfaced on social media.

In the video, Fallon is seen impersonating Rock using blackface, a type of makeup used by a non-black performer in an attempt to play a person of colour. During an interview with The New York Times, Rock was asked about Fallon and the actor-comedian said he is not upset with him over the impression.

"Hey, man, I'm friends with Jimmy. Jimmy's a great guy. And he didn't mean anything. A lot of people want to say intention doesn't matter, but it does. And I don't think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me. And he didn't," Rock said. When asked further whether it is justified to call for the removal of instances of blackface from existing movies and TV shows, Rock said he will be "the worst guy in the world" if he shares a contrary opinion about it. "There’s literally one answer that ends my whole career. Blackface ain’t cool, OK? That’s my quote. Blackface is bad. Who needs it? "It’s so sad, we live in a world now where you have to say, I am so against cancer. 'I just assumed you liked cancer'. No, no, no, I am so against it. You have to state so many obvious things you’re against," Rock added.

Previously, actor Jamie Foxx came out in support of Fallon, saying that he was just doing an "impression" of Rock. "(Fallon) was doing an impression of Chris Rock. It wasn't blackface. We comedians I know it's a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch," Foxx had said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Fed Cup to be re-named Billie Jean King Cup

Almost 60 years after Billie Jean King helped the United States win the inaugural Fed Cup, the team event is being re-named in honour of the greatest trailblazer in womens tennis.The competition, revamped this year to feature a 12-nation fi...

Poland to ban ritual animal slaughter for export - lawmaker

Poland plans to ban religious slaughtering of animals for export and the state will offer compensation to businesses that suffer, a ruling party member of parliament said on Thursday. Poland is one of the biggest European exporters of halal...

Delhi traffic cop run over by truck

An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Traffic Police died in an accident while on duty in north Delhis Burari, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Radhey Shyam 49. He was posted at Burari traffic circle, they said. ...

UK looking at funding options for EDF's Sizewell C nuclear plant

Britain is looking at funding options for the 17-18 billion pound 22-23 billion Sizewell C nuclear plant that Frances EDF is scheduled to build in eastern England, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.Britain is pha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020